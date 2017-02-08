Frugal feline refuses to give up dollar bill

Mina Abgoon
1:36 AM, Feb 8, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Now that’s one frugal feline.
 
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a cat relentlessly defending itself against a human trying to take its beloved dollar bill.
 
Check out what happens every time its owner reaches for the cash. Too funny!

 

