Friendships form during protests at Rep. Darrell Issa's office

Allison Horn, Jeff Lasky
3:23 PM, Jun 15, 2017
VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)—Protesters and a supporter of Rep. Darrell Issa are agreeing to disagree during rallies at the congressman’s North County office.

Sean Colgan calls himself the Trump motorcycle guy.

He has been attending weekly rallies at Rep. Issa’s Vista office in his signature red Trump hat.

Both Colgan and protesters say they’re learning from each other by debating their political views with mutual respect.

Both sides are considering gathering throughout the summer to hold discussion groups.

The protesters say they’ll invite Congressman Issa’s staff to join them.

