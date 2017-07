Between Amazon Prime binges on Tuesday, you can stop by a Chick-fil-A restaurant and score a free entree. All you have to do is dress like a cow.

(They make it pretty easy to put together a cow outfit.)

For Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-fil-A will give away free entrees -- breakfast, lunch, dinner and kid's items included -- from open until 7 p.m. This is the chain restaurant's 13th year celebrating cow appreciation.

Last year, more than 1.6 million chicken eaters donned cow spots and udders for Cow Appreciation Day.