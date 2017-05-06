'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher cited for assault of Uber driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Michael Oher, the NFL player whose life inspired the movie "The Blind Side," was cited for assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville last month.

The incident happened on April 14, when Oher, 30, and four other people met their Uber driver to go to a restaurant in downtown Nashville.

The driver told police that Oher said to follow another driver to the restaurant. The victim said he didn't think the lead driver knew where they were going and suggested he take the lead.

That's when the driver and Oher apparently began arguing, with Oher allegedly claiming the driver was trying to jack up his fare.

The driver eventually stopped at a gas station because two of the passengers needed to use the restroom before they reached their destination.

Once they arrived at the destination, the driver said Oher pushed him down to the ground and kicked him in the leg. The victim said the other passengers got out of the vehicle and pulled Oher back so that he wouldn't do anything else.

Oher was cited with assault.

He currently plays offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers.