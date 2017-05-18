Former security guard pleads guilty to lewd act in front of stadium full of Chargers fans

KGTV is not naming him for his own protection. A background check shows he has no previous criminal record.
He was sentenced to three years probation and counseling for what was listed on court documents as "sexual component".
He does not have to register as a sex offender.
KGTV spoke to the woman who posted the video on her Facebook page after claiming neither the Chargers nor Elite Security returned her calls about the incident. After requesting anonymity, she said she hopes the court-ordered counseling will "give him the help he needs", if not, she said, "someone will get hurt later."
The man's attorney told KGTV his client won't do an interview.