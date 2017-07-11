Former reality star Toby Willis pleads guilty to child rape

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - Former reality star Toby Willis has pleaded guilty to child rape.

Willis, the patriarch of the musical family the Willis Clan, pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape of a child. His trial was expected to start on July 18.

In 2016, special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Willis in connection with an ongoing child rape investigation.

According to a statement released by the family, Willis received 40 years, although it’s unclear how many he will serve.

Read: Statement From Brenda Willis & The Willis Clan

Willis starred in the TLC show “The Willis Family.” The show followed the musical group, which includes the 12 Willis children, as they toured around the country. It has since been canceled.

More Stories:

Father Of 'The Willis Clan' Arrested On Child Rape Charge

Another TLC Scandal: Willis Patriarch Charged With Child Rape

TBI Searches For People That Talked To Willis Prior To Arrest

Toby Willis Moved To Cheatham Co. Jail

