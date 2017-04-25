Former Deadliest Catch star arrested in Phoenix for car theft, drug possession

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says 31-year-old Jake Harris was arrested over the weekend for drug possession and car theft.

TMZ reports Harris is a former reality TV star on the show “Deadliest Catch.”

Police say Harris was in town on vacation with a woman and allegedly took her car without permission overnight.

Police say they were called to a gas station near Interstate 17 on Saturday where Harris was found in possession of the vehicle along with crystal meth and prescription drugs.

Harris was booked for possession of dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs and felony theft.