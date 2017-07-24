Florida woman abuses 2-year-old boy in parking lot of grocery store, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala, Florida woman was arrested on Saturday for reportedly abusing a boy outside of a grocery store in the parking lot.

Marion County deputies responded to a local Aldi Supermarket after eye-witnesses contacted the sheriff's office about the abuse.

Several eye-witnesses told deputies that they saw the defendant, Cindy Wood, 60, pick a 2-year-old boy up off of the ground of the parking lot by his hair. While she was holding him in the air, witnesses say Wood struck him in the face with a closed fist several times and threw him into the backseat of the car.

Deputies say that Wood drove away, but not before one of the eyewitnesses got her tag number and called law enforcement.

Deputies made contact with Wood at her home and placed her under arrest.

The boy was found in good health with the exception of a minor bruise on his cheek. Wood is being charged with one count of Child Abuse.

The Department of Children and Families will further investigate the matter.