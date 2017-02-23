Florida man claims dog shot his girlfriend

A Florida woman was rushed to a hospital earlier this week after being shot in the leg in her sleep. The culprit?

Allegedly, her four-legged friend.

According to WJAX-TV, 25-year-old Brian Murphy told police that he woke up in the middle of the night to take his dog, Diesel, for a walk. His girlfriend, Summer Miracle, remained in the couple’s bedroom.

After returning to the walk, Murphy claims the dog jumped on on the nightstand, where Murphy kept a loaded gun. Murphy described seeing a flash light up the completely dark room and hearing a loud bang.

Miracle sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Miracle says she was asleep at the time of the incident and did not know how she got shot.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.