Florida couple holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - An intruder broke into a Florida couple's home and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Cape Coral police arrested 35-year-old Michael Rogoff after investigators said he broke into a home in the southwest area of the city Friday just before midnight.

Michael McGuire was asleep when his wife woke him up after she discovered their screen and front doors were open.

When McGuire checked the house, he noticed something strange behind the door of the bathroom. It was Rogoff, who was crouching down and trying to hide.

"I tried to slam the door up against him and told my wife to call 911," McGuire said.

His wife called and then handed McGuire a gun.

"She hands me her pistol, and I held him at gunpoint until the police arrived," McGuire said. "He was actually sitting in the tub like he was going to be taking a bath until the cops arrived."

His wife took photos of McGuire holding Rogoff at gunpoint.

McGuire said Rogoff was after his wife's prescription pills. At one point, Rogoff tried to escape through a window, and asked McGuire to let him go and forget the whole incident.

When police took Rogoff away, an officer asked McGuire if he had recently had pest service. That's when McGuire realized Rogoff was at his home last year to do pest control.

"That's him. That's the guy that does our bugs," McGuire said.

The McGuires have put up a surveillance camera in front of their home and locked up their belongings.

"He looks like he was strung out. He was only here for the fix. I'm hoping he gets the help that he needs," McGuire said.

Rogoff was arrested in February for prowling.

McGuire said the pest control company has apologized several times for what happened and offered to do whatever it takes to make things right.