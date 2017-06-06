Southwest Airlines announces 72-hour sale

Southwest Airlines announced a major 3-day for those willing to book by Thursday, Oct. 6.

Deals range from $49 each way to $129 each way for longer flights. For a full list of sales, click here.

The deals are for specific dates. Travel in the United States is valid from Nov. 30, 2016 through Dec. 20, 2016. Travel also is valid from Jan. 4, 2017 through Feb. 15, 2017.

Those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico are offered valid deals from Nov. 30 through Dec. 8, 2016 and Jan. 17 through March 2, 2017.

International travel is valid from Nov. 30, 2016 through Dec. 13, 2016 along with Jan. 10, 2017 through March 2, 2017.

Flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded. For a full list of terms and conditions, click here.