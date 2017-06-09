Minors spark massive 30-acre brush fire with fidget spinner

SIERRA VISTA (KGUN9-TV) - To those who think the only damage fidget spinners can do is distract a class of middle schoolers, think again.

On May 26, two juveniles started a brush fire in southern Arizona with the "hottest" toy of 2017.

Police in Sierra Vista, Arizona say the fire started small but grew to 30 acres.

No structures were involved and no one was injured.

“The Sierra Vista Police Department exercises zero tolerance when cigarette butts are discarded out of vehicles because it puts our community at risk,” says Cpl. Tim Wachtel, public information officer for SVPD. “If caught, you could face significant fines or even jail time associated with charges of criminal littering, criminal damage, reckless burning, or endangerment.”

Fidget spinners have become wildly popular in 2017 — as of Friday, they represent 11 of the top 20 best selling toys on Amazon. Originally, the toys were marketed as having health benefits for children with ADD and anxiety. However, psychologists remain split on whether the toys offer any medical benefits.