Ferguson attorney: Brown family settlement $1.5 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.

Attorney Apollo Carey disclosed the amount Friday in in response to an open records request from The Associated Press. The settlement of the federal lawsuit was announced Tuesday, but financial details were not initially released.

Brown was 18, black and unarmed when he was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned in November 2014.

Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden sued the city, former Police Chief Tom Jackson and Wilson in 2015. They cited a police culture hostile to black residents and claimed Wilson used excessive force.

Ferguson, Jackson and Wilson denied the allegations.