Fence jumper prompted another White House lockdown, per reports

Despite enhanced security around the White House complex, a fence jumper attempted to gain entry to the White House complex on Tuesday, the Secret Service confirmed.

The incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on a day of tension at the White House over reports that President Donald Trump disclosed secret information to Russian officials.

According to US Secret Service, officers responded to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Ave. The suspect was put into custody.

According to social media accounts, Secret Service members could be seen scurrying White House media to safety as security looked for the suspect.

In recent years, the Secret Service has been embroiled in security lapses involving suspects jumping the perimeter fence. In March, a fence jumper went more than 15 minutes without being apprehended. In 2014, a fence jumper made it all the way inside the White House through an unlocked door before being arrested without incident.

The multiple incidents prompted White House officials to secure a larger area around the complex.