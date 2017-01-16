FBI arrests wife of Orlando nightclub shooter

The FBI has arrested Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, the man responsible for killing 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in June 2016, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Salman was questioned by law enforcement for hours following the massacre. According to the New York Times, investigators did not believe Salman was telling the truth about her involvement in the mass shooting.

Salman was arrested at her home in San Francisco and is expected to face a federal judge on Tuesday.

In an article in the New York Times released Nov. 1, 2016, Salman claimed she had no prior knowledge of Mateen's intentions. She said that her husband told her he was going to visit a friend the night of the shooting.

“I was unaware of everything,” she told the paper. “I don’t condone what he has done. I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people.”