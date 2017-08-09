FBI agents searched home of Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chair

During a predawn raid as part of a special counsel's investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, FBI agents seized documents and other materials from the suburban Virginia home of Paul Manafort. Manafort is U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manage. The raid was authorized by a search warrant. the Post said, citing unidentified people familiar with the probe, it was conducted without advance warning on July 26, a day after Manafort met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Paul Manafort, Campaign Manager for Donald Trump, speaks on the phone while touring the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena as final preparations continue July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

FBI agents searched a home of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.

"FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well," Jason Maloni, Manafort's spokesperson, told CNN.

The Washington Post first reported the search, which it said happened on July 26, the day after Manafort met voluntarily with the staff for the Senate intelligence committee. The incident happened without advance warning before dawn, the paper reported.

Using a search warrant, agents entered his home in Alexandria, Virginia, to seize documents and other materials that could be related to Justice Department special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Post reported.