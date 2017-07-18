Ohio father says goodbye to his family before being deported back to Mexico

CLEVELAND - An Ohio father said goodbye to his family on Tuesday morning before making the journey back to Mexico.

Jesus Lara Lopez is a father of four who has to leave the country after an immigration hearing on Monday.

Lopez worked at Pepperidge Farm facility in Willard, Ohio. He had a valid work permit, according to his attorney David Leopold.

When Lopez checked in with immigration officials back in March, he was told he was being deported under an illegal immigration crackdown.

While talking in front of reporters, Leopold said immigration laws are broken.

"These are the darkest times I've ever seen as an attorney. When the best and the brightest that we have to offer are taken from their homes and sent away," Leopold said. "The law is so broken."

Lopez doesn't have a criminal record. Since being in the U.S., he has paid taxes and never took food stamps.

Lopez is scheduled to leave Cleveland at 7 a.m. on Tuesday from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.