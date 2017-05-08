Father who tortured son whose remains were found in pig sty sentenced to life in prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his 7-year-old son, whose remains were found in the family's pig sty after what authorities described as systematic abuse.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Jones declined the judge's offer to address the court during his Wyandotte County sentencing hearing Monday related to the 2015 death of Adrian Jones. He also sat with his back to the court as family members read their victim statements.

Adrian's grandmother, Judy Conway, tried making eye contact with the man who killed her grandson. She referred to Jones as having no remorse. Conway said she wants Adrian's story to help save other children.

"We want him to continue living on although he's not physically in this world," Conway said. "If I continue to do whatever I can to make sure no other child suffers the way that Adrian did, if we can continue to do something in his name, that's what we want."

Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Stuart Littlefield also delivered a statement to the court.

"The abuse and torture was 24 hours a day for him [Adrian]. They didn't stop when they slept. They didn't let him sleep," Littlefield said. "He was left to rot in a shower that ultimately became his coffin...and when his parents could no loner stand the stench, what was left of his little body was fed to pigs."

Littlefield spoke on behalf of fallen officer Det. Brad Lancaster.

Lancaster was the lead detective on Adrian's case. Littlefield said his fallen colleague worked countless hours seeking justice for Adrian. The case, so horrific, it still haunts the department, said Littlefield.

"Sometimes I find myself looking at random houses wondering if another little Adrian is trapped behind a door...because there were people that saw the marks on his body and said nothing," Littlefield said.

Adrian's stepmother pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in November and is serving a life term.

Authorities say Adrian died in September or October 2015, but his death wasn't reported. His remains were found in November 2015 after authorities responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was missing.

Officials say parole is possible for Michael Jones in 25 years.