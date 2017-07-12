Fastest deliveries on Amazon Prime Day were 12 minutes; record sales reached

The big day of Amazon deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members took place over 30 hours on Monday and Tuesday, July 10-11, 2017.
Amazon Prime Day 2017 facts (from Amazon) • Sales on Amazon Prime Day 2017 surpassed those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it the biggest day ever in Amazon history • The best-selling device and best-selling Amazon-brand item was the Amazon Echo Dot • Amazon sold more than 200,000 women's dresses • Customers bought more than 200,000 light bulbs • The most popular themes were "home chefs," "techies" and "for the home." • Amazon Prime Day grew by 60 percent over last year • The top-selling non-Amazon device in the U.S. was the Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker • Customer orders on the Amazon app more than doubled this year over last
