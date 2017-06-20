Family says heat killed man at big Las Vegas event

The coroner has confirmed that a man, 34-year-old Michael Morse, passed away at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after night one of the Electric Daisy Carnival.



An email from Morse's sister-in-law suggests that his passing was heat related. She claims that he went into convulsions and died at 3:25 a.m.on June 17 with a temperature of 109.6 degrees.

The Clark County coroner says that Morse was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m. Saturday. The coroner was unable to confirm a cause of death.

The reported high temperature for June 17 in Las Vegas was 109 degrees.

According to Las Vegas police, a total of 342 medical calls were handled on the last day of the giant music festival and 4 people were taken to local hospitals. There were 443 medical calls on day one and 305 medical calls on day two.

This is not the first time that someone has died at EDC in Las Vegas.



20-year-old Kenani Kaimuloa from Riverside County, California, passed away in 2016. She collapsed after the last night of the festival. She was waiting for a shuttle bus with her friends when she collapsed. Her death was attributed to a combination of heat and drugs.



24-year-old Nicholas Austin Tom of San Francisco died in 2015. The Clark County coroner ruled that his death was drug related.



Two EDC attendees died in 2014. 25-year-old Anthony Anaya of Everett, Washington, and 24-year-old Montgomery Tsang of San Leandro, California, died that year. Both of their deaths was attributed to drugs.

13 Action News reached out to Insomniac, which is behind the EDC festival, for a statement on Monday morning. Although they acknowledged receipt of our email, they have yet to issue a formal statement about the death.

