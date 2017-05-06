Sucker punch kills man standing outside Las Vegas nightclub

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A senseless act of random violence.

That's what Luis Campos's family said happened early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Las Vegas, leading to his death.

Campos was visiting Las Vegas from La Puente, California. He was celebrating his brother's impending marriage. Police said Campos was standing in line to get inside the nightclub when two men approached him and an argument ensued.

One of the men threw a punch at Campos, knocking him to the ground and causing his head to hit the pavement. It was that punch that killed Campos, a husband and father of five children.

His family said the impact caused bleeding in his brain. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he never regained consciousness. He died Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police believe the two men responsible for his death can be seen on surveillance video.

Adam Garibay is Campos's brother. He called the men cowards.

"These guys knew what they were doing," he said.

After throwing the fatal punch, the men can be seen on camera briskly walking away.

Luis was Joyce Garibay's oldest son. He made his living as a truck driver. She said her son was a loving husband and father. The last time she talked to her son was via text. He told her he was having a blast with his brothers. Now a family that was planning a wedding is planning a funeral.

"He got robbed of his life," she said. "They need to find them so justice can be served."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.