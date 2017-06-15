7 dead, 66 injured at kindergarten in China, state media reports

Seven people were killed and 66 people were injured in a blast near a kindergarten in east China on Thursday, according to Chinese state media.

Nine are in serious condition, Chinese state TV reported.

The explosion occurred in front of the gate of the Chuangxin Kindergarten at around 4:50 p.m., according to Fengxian police.

"The police and related departments rushed to the scene as soon as it was reported and conducted rescue and investigation work on the site," police said on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter. "Currently, the investigation work is still underway."

Chinese state media report that multiple people were hurt, including children.

Graphic images purporting to show the chaotic aftermath of the blast have circulated on Twitter and Chinese social media.

A child with a bloodied face, stumbling back and forth and only in her underwear, could be seen surrounded by children splayed out on the ground. Screams were heard in the background.

Fengxian is in eastern China's Jiangsu province, about 370 miles (595 km) northwest of Shanghai.

It's home to 1.2 million people, according to the government's website.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.