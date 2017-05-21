Celebrities will storm the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday for the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena. Here's what you need to know:
Leaders of the Pack
Drake and the Chainsmokers tied for the most nominations in a single year - 22 each - followed by Twenty One Pilots with 17 and Rihanna with 14. All four are battling it out for the coveted Top Artist Award, along with Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd. You can check out the full list of awards and nominees here.
Lighting up the Stage
Bruno Mars is slated to perform at the event, along with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Florida Georgia Line, John Legend, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, and Drake. *Whew* Meanwhile, Ludacris will host the show for a fourth straight year in a row alongside Vanessa Hudgens.
Notable Attendees
Las Vegas Strip headliners Cher, Celine Dion, and Jennifer Lopez will receive an Icon Award, along with Prince and Stevie Wonder. Cher and Dion will also perform their smash hits "Believe" and "My Heart Will Go On" respectively.
Honoring a Legend
Chris Cornell, known for being a leader of the grunge movement, hanged himself in Detroit on Thursday. Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to the late singer with a performance during the awards. The band cited Cornell's work with Soundgarden and Audioslave as a significant influence on their music.
The Billboard Awards will air on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.