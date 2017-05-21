Everything you need to know about the Billboard Awards

Bryce Riley
4:24 PM, May 19, 2017

Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens, hosts of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards tell why having the show in Las Vegas is so exciting

KTNV

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Troye Sivan performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

Celebrities will storm the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday for the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena. Here's what you need to know:

Leaders of the Pack

Drake and the Chainsmokers tied for the most nominations in a single year - 22 each - followed by Twenty One Pilots with 17 and Rihanna with 14. All four are battling it out for the coveted Top Artist Award, along with Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd. You can check out the full list of awards and nominees here.

Lighting up the Stage

Bruno Mars is slated to perform at the event, along with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Florida Georgia Line, John Legend, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, and Drake. *Whew* Meanwhile, Ludacris will host the show for a fourth straight year in a row alongside Vanessa Hudgens.

Notable Attendees

Las Vegas Strip headliners Cher, Celine Dion, and Jennifer Lopez will receive an Icon Award, along with Prince and Stevie Wonder. Cher and Dion will also perform their smash hits "Believe" and "My Heart Will Go On" respectively. 

Honoring a Legend

Chris Cornell, known for being a leader of the grunge movement, hanged himself in Detroit on Thursday. Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to the late singer with a performance during the awards. The band cited Cornell's work with Soundgarden and Audioslave as a significant influence on their music.

The Billboard Awards will air on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top