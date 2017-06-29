Sunbathing woman outraged over 'lingering' drone over her backyard

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - An Encinitas, California woman is sounding off after she caught a "lingering" drone watching her sunbathe in her back yard.



Around 2 p.m. local time last Saturday, Sheri Sorenson was catching some rays in a two-piece swimsuit when she heard buzzing. She looked up and saw a drone cruising over her neighbor's yard and then her yard.



"It stopped and was looking at me and I was looking at it. It stayed there about 25 feet above me for at least a minute," said Sorenson.



Sorenson said she yelled at it and then gave it the "one-finger" salute.



It buzzed away and came back a few minutes later, but this time, it didn't pause before flying off.



"I was angry, because this drone does not have a right to view me in my own back yard," said Sorenson.



The FAA has a list of frequently asked questions about where drones can fly.