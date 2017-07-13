Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 3:27AM CDT expiring July 13 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Westworld, SNL receive most Emmy nominations for 2017
This Is Us receives 11 nominations
Jul 13, 2017
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning and it looks to be the year of the freshman.
Five newbies in the drama category, including "This Is Us," "Westworld," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" will competing with "Better Call Saul" and "House of Cards."
"Atlanta," "Black-ish," "Master of None," "Modern Family," "Silicon Valley," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Veep" are vying for best comedy.
Two shows with very different political themes scored multiple nominations for Emmy Awards. HBO's satirical comedy "Veep" earned 17 nominations, and the newcomer Hulu dystopian drama "The Handmaid's" tale earned 11.
The comedy sketch series "Saturday Night Live" and the HBO drama "Westworld" both earned 22 Emmy nominations. "SNL" is now the most Emmy nominated series of all time with a total of 231 over the history of the show.
"Veep" star Anna Chlumsky announced the nominations, along with actor Shamar Moore. The actress got a bit of a surprise when she learned that she had earned her fifth consecutive nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.
Here's a list of some of this year's nominees:
Outstanding drama series
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"House of Cards"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
Outstanding comedy series
"Atlanta"
"Black-ish"
"Master of None"
"Modern Family"
"Silicon Valley"
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
"Veep"
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown
Anthony Hopkins
Bob Odenkirk
Matthew Rhys
Liev Schreiber
Kevin Spacey
Milo Ventimiglia
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Viola Davis
Claire Foy
Elisabeth Moss
Keri Russell
Evan Rachel Wood
Robin Wright
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Pamela Adlon
Jane Fonda
Allison Janney
Ellie Kemper
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Tomlin
Outstanding limited series
"Big Little Lies"
"Fargo"
"Feud: Bette and Joan"
"The Night Of"
"Genius"
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series
Riz Ahmed
Benedict Cumberbatch
Robert De Niro
Ewan McGregor
Geoffrey Rush
John Turturro
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series
Carrie Coon
Felicity Huffman
Nicole Kidman
Jessica Lange
Susan Sarandon
Reese Witherspoon
Outstanding variety talk series
"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
"The Late Late Show With James Corden"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"Real Time With Bill Maher"
Outstanding reality-competition program
"The Amazing Race"
"American Ninja Warrior"
"Project Runway"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
Visit Emmys.com for a full list of nominations.
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, September 17.