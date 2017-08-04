Suspicious package sickens 10 people at IRS building, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Emergency crews were treating at least 10 people due to a suspicious package found at the IRS building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri on Friday morning.

Several emergency crews were on scene across from Union Station along Pershing Road. HAZMAT teams were evacuating potions of the building.

Crews said the 10 people affected were vomiting.

There was no immediate information from officials on the circumstances surrounding the package, but officials confirmed there was no powder involved.

