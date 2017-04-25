Elton John out of intensive care, cancels concerts through end of May

Musician Elton John, 70, is resting at home now, but spent several days in the intensive care unit after contracting a "rare and potentially deadly" infection.

John had a number of concerts scheduled in Las Vegas as part of his "Million Dollar Piano" shows at Caesar's Palace. All of his performances in Las Vegas through the end of May have been canceled. He also had a performance scheduled for Bakersfield, Calif. in May axed.

"During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill," John's statement read. "Upon returning to the UK, Elton's Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctor's advice."

The statement adds that, "He is expected to make a full and complete recovery."

John's next scheduled concert is set for June 3 in England.

"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them," John said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

Fans who purchased tickets for John's Las Vegas shows with their credit cards will automatically receive a refund. Anyone who purchased tickets with cash may present the tickets at the original point of sale for a refund.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook.