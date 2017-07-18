Ed Sheeran briefly deletes Twitter account after appearance on Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran temporarily deleted his Twitter account this week, but the singer did not provide an explanation to the public about his decision to remove himself from the social media platform.

The singer's cameo appearance on "Game of Thrones" on Sunday elicited a mix of criticism and praise on social media, prompting fans to speculate that he deleted his account because of the trolling he received over his performance.

It's unclear what time his account was taken down, but fans on Twitter noticed its absence on Monday night. A cached version of his account shows that he last tweeted on Monday, but after this article was published, it appears that @edsheeran is back up and running.

Sheeran has said before that negative comments directed at him has turned him off to the popular social media platform.

"I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things," Sheeran said. "Twitter's a platform for that."

His appearance on Sunday's season premiere irritated some fans, many of whom were not shy about sharing their dismay on Twitter.

The singer's supporters were not happy with his decision to remove himself from Twitter, with one wondering "how people can hate on Ed Sheeran so much to make him delete his twitter."

Sheeran is also active on Instagram, where he shared a behind-the-scenes selfie from the "Game of Thrones" set on Monday.

