Dubai could introduce flying drone taxis by summer

Alex Hider
3:17 PM, Feb 14, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 07: An EHang 184 autonomous-flight drone that can fly a person is displayed at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 18-foot-long, 440-pound drone has four arms and eight propellers and can fly up to 63 mph for 23 minutes and go about 20 miles. It can carry one passenger who does not need to pilot the drone. Once a destination is entered, only a take off or land button needs to be pushed to travel. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
The city of Dubai could soon look like the Jetson's Orbit City if one transportation company has its way.

According to Techcrunch, Dubai could introduce personal automated passenger drones as early as July.

Reports indicate that Dubai would use Ehang 184 drones to shuttle passengers around the city. The drones hold one passenger with a max weight of 220 pounds. The drones run on electric power (a battery with a 23-minute lifespan) and can travel a maximum distance of 31 miles and reach speeds of 100 mph.

The drones are piloted by artificial intelligence and are monitored at a centralized command center. In the event of an emergency, pilots can control the drone remotely.

According to Techcrunch, Dubai is already conducting test flights of the drones across the city.

