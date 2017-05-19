Driver arrested in dramatic hit-and-run caught on camera

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after being involved in a dramatic hit-and-run caught on video in Florida.

The victim in that crash, 14-year-old Johnny Walsh, was riding his bike when he was rammed by the out-of-control SUV. He walked away with minor injuries in the crash.

As of Friday morning, two arrests have been made in the case. Christopher Try, 20, the driver of the SUV involved in the crash was arrested on Thursday morning.

Samantha Maureen Henry, 22, was arrested Thursday night. She is the owner of the SUV that Try was driving when he drove recklessly and hit a child on a bike.

Henry was charged with filing a false police report after she admitted to deputies that Try told her to file the report that the SUV had been stolen and she knew her vehicle was involved in the hit and run that struck a child on a bike.

On Wednesday night, Try was booked into the Pasco County Jail in Florida on a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and placed under a $10,000 bond. Try was also charged with reckless driving resulting in the damage of a person and/or property.

Florida Highway Patrol is still currently looking for the second person of interest in the case, 23-year-old Kevin Wilson.

On Wednesday, Pasco County Mosquito Control workers located the SUV involved in the hit-and-run.

According to authorities, the workers contacted FHP after they found the vehicle in a heavily wooded area.

FHP recovered the vehicle and is processed it for forensic evidence.

DISCLAIMER: This video shows a child being struck by a car.

The fact that 14-year-old Johnny Walsh can stand and show off his bruises is hard to believe.

“I got a bruise right here. I got this scratch. I got knots on my hand and this elbow. And then my hip, I got a big knot on it,” said Walsh.

Monday afternoon he was riding his bike on the sidewalk along when an out-of-control Ford Expedition came right at him.

“I seen a dude swerve out and I was like what’s going on?,” said Walsh.

A neighbor's surveillance video captured the shocking incident, showing an SUV swerving through the dirt, crashing into a parked car, and ramming into Walsh on his bicycle before leaving the scene.

“There were kids everywhere. It was just mad chaos,” said neighbor Jackie Lilly.

“I thought everything was fake. I was like is this really happening,” said Walsh.

The 14-year-old’s quick reaction may have saved him.

“It hit the bike, and then I pushed off. Then I hit the floor and I rolled. And then the tire was right in front of me. So I had to hurry up and get out of the way,” Walsh explained.

Moments after the crash, surveillance video shows a white car take off following the SUV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, that driver called 911 as he chased the gold SUV.

Witness: “I’m in hot pursuit right now!”

Dispatcher: “Don’t do that.”

Witness: “No. **** that. He just hit a kid. I don’t give a ****.”

Dispatcher: “No, if you are speeding after him I don’t want you chasing after him.”

That witness was able to tell investigators the tag number.

The teen is still dealing with his injuries that could have been so much worse.

“He wants to play basketball. I hope that don’t injure his hip for life. I just want you to come forward man. Be a man. Come forward,” said Johnny Walsh, Sr.