Dozens of snakes found in Walmart parking lot

Customers at the Paragould, Arkansas Walmart were given quite a surprise when returning to their cars on Sunday as they encountered dozens of snakes dumped in the parking lot, KAIT-TV reported.

Police told KAIT that no one was injured on Sunday, but the act of dumping snakes in a crowded parking lot could have been dangerous. The snakes ended up being ordinary garden snakes.

“It could cause a panic with people trying to get away," Paragould Officer Jack Hailey told KAIT.

Police said that criminal charges are possible if they are able to find whoever left the snakes.

“At the minimum, you could look at disorderly conduct of causing alarm to a public place, but if you look at the bigger picture, is someone was trying to get away from them and got hurt in any sort of way, those charges could easily increase,” said Hailey. “Your actions resulted in someone getting hurt and we don’t want that at all.”