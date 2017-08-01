Dozens of employees implanted with microchip

Dozens of employees at a Wisconsin technology business were implanted with microchips during a party at the company's headquarters today.

The chip enables the Three Square Market staffers to use the implanted microchip technology to easily open doors, log into computers, unlock things and more.

The company, which employs 85 people, designs software for "micromarket" vending machines for break rooms in office buildings around the country. Representatives said the company hopes it's on the cutting edge of what it believes will soon be a commonplace technology.

Representatives also said 32M is the first in the U.S. to provide chips to employees.

"Eventually, this technology will become standardized, allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.," CEO Todd Westby said in a statement.

The microchip is optional; employees who opt-in for the RFID chip implant will be able to "make purchases in the break room... open doors, login to computers, use the copy machine, etc."

The chip is implanted underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger. Three Square Market (32M) previously said it expected at least 50 staff members to sign up for the microchip.

The company partnered with the Swedish-based BioHax International for the microchip.

“The international market place is wide-open and we believe that the future trajectory of total market share is going to be driven by who captures this arena first,” 32M COO Patrick McMullan said.

“We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office break room market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals."