Domino's employee braves 'Welcome to Hell' riots to deliver pizza

Violent protests have erupted in the streets of Hamburg, Germany this week as leaders of the world’s most powerful countries gather for the G20 Summit. Estimates indicate that more than 4,000 protestors have taken to the streets, with some setting fires and destroying property. At times, police have been forced to use water cannons on the demonstrators to quell the violence.

At one point on Friday, First Lady Melania Trump was ordered to shelter in place at her hotel because the demonstrations were becoming too violent.

That all came to a halt on Friday afternoon, when a man aboard a Domino’s-branded scooter weaved his way through the demonstrations. Protesters applauded the purveyor of pizza, and police broke their human wall to let him pass.

The man, identified only as 27-year-old Benjamin by Fink Hamburg, said he was returning from a delivery on a trip he only expected to be “a few minutes.” Instead, he was slowed significantly by the protestors and was forced to duck to avoid flying rocks.

He told Fink Hamburg that neither he nor his scooter suffered any damage.

