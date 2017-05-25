Dog's face after being left at pound breaks internet's heart

A photo of a dog left at a California animal shelter has broken the internet's collective heart.

The image of Electra, a dog who was left at Pomona's Inland Valley Humane Society, was shared on Facebook by Lolys Menchaka on May 17. A video of Electra posted to Facebook has since been viewed more than 335,000 times.

"Electra represents the face os (sic) sadness and reality in the shelters," Menchaka wrote in her post about the pit bull-terrier mix.

But Electra's story apparently had a happy ending.

According to Menchaka's Facebook post, she's been adopted since the heartbreaking photo of her went viral.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.