Dog-feces dispute in Florida ends with 1 man jailed, 1 suffered cut hand

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Police in West Palm Beach, Florida said an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand.

The Palm Beach Post reports 33-year-old Ricardo Garcia Sanchez was arrested on last week and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to a police report, he's a property maintenance worker at an apartment complex in West Palm Beach and fought with a resident he believed allowed their dog to defecate without cleaning up afterward.

Garcia Sanchez admitted to confronting the man about the pet but denied having the knife, which police didn't find.

Garcia Sanchez is held in the Palm Beach County Jail with bail at $50,000. His next court date is July 6, and it's unclear if he has an attorney.