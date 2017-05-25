This sounds like a case for Scruff McGruff.

A dog was caught trying to steal a loaf of bread from a Dollar General store in Shafter, California and the whole shocking crime was caught on tape.

The pilfering pup, a female husky, is shown trying to run out of the store with a bag of bread hanging out of her mouth. A man grabs the dog and takes the bread just as she reaches the automatic doors.

The dog escaped the man's grasp and hopped away into the night.

Shafter police had fun with the incident, posting the surveillance video to Facebook on May 18, alerting the community that the "suspect was able to avoid apprehension."

A day later, the Shafter Police Department posted an update that the dog had been caught along with another dog, whom they labeled as her "accomplice."

The dogs were taken in by Shafter Critters, an animal shelter in the area.

******UPDATE*****UPDATE****** Update to the Shafter Husky Bread Bandit Caper!!! The Husky Bread Bandit returned to Dollar General last night along with an accomplice, looking for more bread. Her accomplice was caught on site, and the Bandit herself was caught just a block away. No charges will be filed against these bandits. They are currently in custody with our friends at Shafter Critters. Please contact them to claim your pets. We appreciate the sharing of our video, and hope that you found it as funny as we did. Thanks for your support, and we look forward to sharing more with you! Have a happy Friday! Posted by Shafter Police Department on Friday, 19 May 2017

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.