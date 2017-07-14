Disney unveils models of 'Star Wars Land' under construction at Disney's Hollywood Studios

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some people might compare the Walt Disney Company to the Galactic Empire from the "Star Wars" films. Have no fear, the Rebel Alliance will soon invade both Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios.



During a special preview Thursday night at the D23 Expo 2017, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek unveiled a detailed model of the Star Wars Lands now under construction at the company's flagship theme parks.



“To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement,” said Chapek. “All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be.”



Chapek will go further in depth on what will be in the new Star Wars Lands during his presentation at the convention on Saturday.



The model shows off a rebel base including Han Solo's famed Millennium Falcon ship, which guests will get to pilot on a customized secret mission.



Also on display at the D23 Expo 2017 pavilion are models, artwork and other media providing Star Wars fans a first-ever look at some of the locations, starships, creatures and droids they will encounter when they visit the new planet at the parks.



Each of the Star Wars Lands will be 14 acres in size. They are both scheduled to open in 2019.