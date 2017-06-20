Detroit is worst city to live in America, report finds; Flint is third worst

According to the report, Detroit is the worst city to live in in the United States and Flint is the third worst city to live in.
"There were 1,760 violent crimes reported per 100,000 Detroit residents in 2015, the second highest violent crime rate of any U.S. city," they wrote. "Crime and overall urban decay have depressed real estate prices in the city to a fraction of their former value."
As for Flint, they said the city's "downward spiral" is tied to the decline of the manufacturing industry.
"A lack of reliable municipal services and the gutting of the city's economic backbone has had major consequences," the group said. "The typical Flint household earns only $25,342 a year, less than half the nationwide median income and the second lowest in the Great Lakes region."
They give the Detroit statistics as:
Population - 677,124 Median home value - $42,600 Poverty rate: 39.8 percent Percent with at least a bachelor's degree - 14.2 percent Flint statistics are:
Population - 98,297 Median home value - $25,900 Poverty rate - 40.8 percent Percent with at least a bachelor's degree - 11.8 percent According to 24/7 Wall St., the worst cities to live in tend to have higher poverty rates and lower incomes.
To determine the worst cities, they collected data in nine major categories: crime, demography, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure and leisure.