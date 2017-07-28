Detroit historians, experts discuss riots in 'Rebellion in Detroit' podcast

DETROIT (WXYZ) - With just a week until the "Detroit" movie hits theatres nationwide, you have a chance to hear from people who lived through the riots in an all-new "Rebellion in Detroit" podcast.

The film also premieres in metro Detroit on Friday at different theatres throughout the area.

The podcast is fro the film producers, in partnership with Midroll Media, a Scripps company.

"Rebellion in Detroit" is a three-part series that dives into what really happened on the streets of Detroit during the historic week 50 years ago.

Hosted by Courtney B. Vance, who is a Detroit native and star of "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"), the podcast gives you a chance to find out what really happened on the streets of Detroit during the riots in 1967 -- and why.

Listen to each podcast below.

The podcast is available on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Episode 1: Trouble on 12th Street

Host Courtney B. Vance talks with historian and author Danielle McGuire about the climate in Detroit leading up to the 1967 rebellion.

Episode 2: A View from the Streets

Ike McKinnon was just a rookie cop when the rebellions broke out in the summer of 1967, and one of the few black men on the force. McKinnon went on to become Detroit’s chief of police and deputy mayor. In this episode, McKinnon describes scenes from the rebellion.





Episode 3: Perspectives after ‘67

Detroit was never the same after the events of 1967. Marlowe Stoudamire wasn’t alive during that historic summer, but he’s dedicated his life to preserving and telling the stories of people who were there. Stoudamire talks to Courtney B. Vance about what Detroit, and the entire nation, can learn from the rebellion.

Note: Scripps, the owner of this television station, also owns Stitcher radio.