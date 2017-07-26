Deadly salmonella outbreak traced to papayas; FDA issues recall

Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:52AM CDT expiring July 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
The Food and Drug Administration has recalled Caribena brand papayas after linking the fruit to a deadly outbreak of salmonella.
Nearly 50 cases of salmonella have been reported across 12 states, according to the FDA, resulting in one death and 12 hospitalizations.
The illness was linked to a batch of Caribena brand Maradol papayas that were sold nationwide from July 7 to July 18. The FDA is advising people to throw away any papayas that may fit that description.
According to the FDA, salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, which begin showing 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness typically goes away without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk.