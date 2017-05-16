What's happening in the political world :



Trump responds to reports he revealed classified info

-- President Trump, in his first response to reports he shared classified information with Russia during a meeting at the White House last week, said he had the right to do so.



In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the president said:

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

The Washington Post first reported Trump shared classified information with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador to the U.S.



Two former officials knowledgeable of the situation confirmed to CNN that the main points of the Post story are accurate: The President shared classified information with the Russian foreign minister.



McCain issues statement on Trump reports

-- Sen. John McCain issued a statement Tuesday regarding reports President Trump shared classified information with Russian officials.



The Arizona Republican said:



"The reports that the President shared sensitive intelligence with Russian officials are deeply disturbing. Reports that this information was provided by a U.S. ally and shared without its knowledge sends a troubling signal to America's allies and partners around the world and may impair their willingness to share intelligence with us in the future. Regrettably, the time President Trump spent sharing sensitive information with the Russians was time he did not spend focusing on Russia’s aggressive behavior, including its interference in American and European elections, its illegal invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea, its other destabilizing activities across Europe, and the slaughter of innocent civilians and targeting of hospitals in Syria."

European official says country might stop sharing info with U.S.

-- An official from an unnamed European nation told The Associated Press the country may stop sharing information with the U.S. if President Trump shared classified information with Russia.



The statement comes after Trump himself confirmed he shared information during a White House meeting last week with Russian officials.

Possible first look at potential 2020 candidates?

-- An event on Tuesday hosted by the Center for American Progress could serve as a gathering of potential Democratic candidates for the 2020 race for the White House.



The following Democrats, who have been viewed as possible candidates in the near future, are set to have key roles in the one-day conference: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley.



