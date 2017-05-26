DC Daily: President Trump meets with fellow world leaders at G7 summit in Sicily

From left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister Theresa May, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sit around a table during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017.

(From L to R) European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose for the group photo in the ancient amphitheater at the G7 Taormina summit on the island of Sicily on May 26, 2017 in Taormina, Italy.

What's happening in the political world:

President, other world leaders gather for G7 summit
-- President Trump arrived in Sicily Friday to meet with leaders from fellow Group 7 countries England, Italy, France, Japan, Canada, Germany.

The leaders are expected to discuss various issues affecting their respective countries and the world at the two-day meeting, including the global economy, terrorism, and the relationship with Russia.

Trump's son-in-law a "focus" in Russia probe
-- The Washington Post and NBC news reported the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is a "focus" in the ongoing investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

Previous reporting has said other members of Trump's orbit are also focuses of the investigation, but the reports Thursday evening were the first to name a current White House official.

Kushner has drawn increased scrutiny in recent months, as reports have showed that he met with a representative of a Russian bank under U.S. sanctions prior to Trump's inauguration and failed to disclose the meeting.

Secretary of State Tillerson visiting UK amid leaks
-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to meet his British counterpart following intelligence leaks in the Manchester bombing investigation.

The meeting comes as after senior UK government officials lambasted the U.S. over a series of high-profile leaks to American media of details surrounding the terror attack, which killed 22 people following a concert.

U.S. sources were the first to reveal the identity of the suspected suicide bomber, leading to concern that police efforts to hunt down his associates could be impacted. The leaks culminated in the New York Times publishing crime scene photos.

Obama "heartbroken" by Manchester terror attack
-- Former President Barack Obama expressed sorrow over the bombing in Manchester that left 22 people dead.

"As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester," Obama said in a video posted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson.

"To all the families who have been affected, to all those who are still recovering, to those who have lost loved ones, it's unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered," Obama said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. There are families all around the world who are grieving with you," he added, appearing visibly moved.

