DC Daily: President Trump defends decision to fire FBI Director Comey on Twitter

According to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, Comey thought the entire thing was a prank.
Trump set to meet with Russian foreign minister -- President Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday at the White House.
According to CNN, Lavrov had planned to be in Washington Wednesday to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson and Lavrov are scheduled to meet earlier Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Syria and bilateral issues, the State Department announced.
In addition to the tensions between Washington and Moscow over geopolitics, the meetings between Tillerson and Lavrov, and now between Trump and the Russian foreign minister, come against a backdrop of recriminations over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the firing of FBI director James Comey.
Subpoenas issued in FBI's Russia investigation -- Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn seeking business records, as part of the ongoing probe of Russian meddling in last year's election, according to people familiar with the matter.
The subpoenas represent the first sign of a significant escalation of activity in the FBI's broader investigation begun last July into possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.