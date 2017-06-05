Dashcam catches man diving into runaway car to stop it

A man driving his truck down the road didn't hesitate when he saw an out of control car, whose driver was having a seizure, rolling down the wrong side of the road.



The man stopped his truck, backed out of the way, and put his own truck in park before hopping out and diving into the car to put it in park.



The local police department caught the incident on their dash cam as the blue car slowly rolled through a red light.



Police said paramedics arrived shortly after the car was stopped and took the driver to the hospital to recover.