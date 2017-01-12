CVS cuts cost for generic EpiPen competitor

Cigna, a top insurer, announced Wednesday that it was dropping coverage of the EpiPen and would cover only the half-priced generic.
A CVS Health spokeswoman said the price cut for the generic Adrenaclick was unrelated.
Adrenaclick and EpiPen give an emergency injection of epinephrine to treat life-threatening allergic reactions known as anaphylactic shock.
Also on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump vowed at a press conference to fight price hikes by drug companies, which he lambasted for "getting away with murder." Mylan's stock price dropped more than 4 percent.