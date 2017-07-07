Cub Cadet recalling 4,000 vehicles due to brake failure

Cub Cadet is recalling about 4,000 four-wheel-drive utility vehicles after receiving 80 reports of brake failure.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says air in the brake system can cause the failure on certain 2016 Challenger models, posing a crash hazard to the user or bystanders.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes the following model numbers:

CX500 37AW7CKD010

37AW7CKD710

37AW7CLD010

37AW7CLD710

37AW7CMD710

37AW7CND710 CX700 37AX7CKD010

37AX7CKD710

37AX7CLD010

37AX7CLD710

37AX7CMD710

37AX7CND710) CX750 Crew 37AY8CKD710

37AY8CLD710

37AY8CMD710

37AY8CND710

They were sold at Independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide from March 2016 through May 2017 for between $8,500 to $9,500.

Owners should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or Cub Cadet customer service to arrange for a free repair.