'Crooked Hillary': New York sign defaced to display Trump's nickname for Clinton

(CNN) -- Crooked Hill Road seemed like any other average American street name.

At least it did, until President Donald Trump coined his epithet for campaign rival Hillary Clinton: "Crooked Hillary."

With the moniker being only three letters away from the name on the Crooked Hill Road exit sign, the opportunity to add some characters must have been just too tempting for someone.

Debbie Werba snapped some photos of the sign Wednesday morning while heading south on Sagtikos Parkway in New York. And if you want to add an extra dash of irony, the exit is right before the Long Island Expressway -- also known to locals as LIE, something Trump and Clinton both frequently accused each other of telling during the campaign.

Werba said the sign is on a well-traveled route with plenty of traffic every day.

"I thought it was hysterical," Werba said.

The state Department of Transportation didn't find it quite as funny.

"As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed," a DOT spokesman told Newsday. "Defacing public signs is illegal."

CNN couldn't reach the state DOT for comment.

There are plenty more Crooked Hill roads or streets in several other states around the country, including Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Kentucky. Want to include a Crooked Hill on your next international road trip? There's another one in Ontario, Canada.

CNN's Rose Schmidt contributed to this report.

