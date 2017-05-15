30 injured after commuter bus overturns in Maryland

Fair
HI: 89°
LO: 67°
An overturned bus blocks traffic on I-95 near Cecil County. (Photo courtesy of Susquehanna Hose Company)
A commuter bus overturned on I-95 near Cecil County. Photo by Paul Jaffey/ABC2 News
Photo courtesy of Maryland Department of Transportation
Thirty people were injured after a commuter bus overturned on I-95 just south of Cecil County, Maryland on Monday morning.
Maryland State Police said 26 children, three chaperones and one driver were aboard the bus. No fatalities have been reported.
One adult and one child were flown by Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police for treatment. An adult patient was taken to Shock Trauma, according to University of Maryland officials.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
WATCH LIVE:
WATCH LIVE TRAFFIC CAM
.@TheMDTA reports SB I-95 before Exit 89/MD 155 blocked due to overturned commuter bus. Fire/EMS on scene. Medivac enroute. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZHnJc32Mon— MDTransportationDept (@MDOTNews) May 15, 2017
.@TheMDTA reports SB I-95 before Exit 89/MD 155 blocked due to overturned commuter bus. Fire/EMS on scene. Medivac enroute. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZHnJc32Mon
Authorities are working to slow southbound traffic north of the scene. #MDOTNews https://t.co/9YtQHuJSTR— MDTransportationDept (@MDOTNews) May 15, 2017
Authorities are working to slow southbound traffic north of the scene. #MDOTNews https://t.co/9YtQHuJSTR
CRASH/OVERTURNED BUS: I-95 remains shut down at Rt. 155. Use Rt. 40 or 1 #HarfordCounty @ABC2News #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/zeEsiHxcOa— ABC2 Traffic (@MarylandTraffic) May 15, 2017
CRASH/OVERTURNED BUS: I-95 remains shut down at Rt. 155. Use Rt. 40 or 1 #HarfordCounty @ABC2News #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/zeEsiHxcOa
Bus on it's side with multiple injuries at I-95 SB at Exit 89 in Havre de Grace. AVOID area! @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/qCicHgwwPl— Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromABC2) May 15, 2017
Bus on it's side with multiple injuries at I-95 SB at Exit 89 in Havre de Grace. AVOID area! @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/qCicHgwwPl
Prelim info re SB I-95 @ ext 89 bus crash - 26 children, 3 chaperones, 1 driver on board. One adult, one child flown by @MDSP & De SP.— MD State Police (@MDSP) May 15, 2017
Prelim info re SB I-95 @ ext 89 bus crash - 26 children, 3 chaperones, 1 driver on board. One adult, one child flown by @MDSP & De SP.