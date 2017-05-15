30 injured after commuter bus overturns in Maryland

Thirty people were injured after a commuter bus overturned on I-95 just south of Cecil County, Maryland on Monday morning.

Maryland State Police said 26 children, three chaperones and one driver were aboard the bus. No fatalities have been reported.

One adult and one child were flown by Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police for treatment. An adult patient was taken to Shock Trauma, according to University of Maryland officials.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

WATCH LIVE:

WATCH LIVE TRAFFIC CAM

.@TheMDTA reports SB I-95 before Exit 89/MD 155 blocked due to overturned commuter bus. Fire/EMS on scene. Medivac enroute. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZHnJc32Mon — MDTransportationDept (@MDOTNews) May 15, 2017

Authorities are working to slow southbound traffic north of the scene. #MDOTNews https://t.co/9YtQHuJSTR — MDTransportationDept (@MDOTNews) May 15, 2017

Bus on it's side with multiple injuries at I-95 SB at Exit 89 in Havre de Grace. AVOID area! @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/qCicHgwwPl — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromABC2) May 15, 2017