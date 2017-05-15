30 injured after commuter bus overturns in Maryland

WMAR Staff
10:58 AM, May 15, 2017
22 mins ago

An overturned bus blocks traffic on I-95 near Cecil County. (Photo courtesy of Susquehanna Hose Company)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A commuter bus overturned on I-95 near Cecil County. Photo by Paul Jaffey/ABC2 News

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo courtesy of Maryland Department of Transportation

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thirty people were injured after a commuter bus overturned on I-95 just south of Cecil County, Maryland on Monday morning.

Maryland State Police said 26 children, three chaperones and one driver were aboard the bus. No fatalities have been reported. 

One adult and one child were flown by Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police for treatment. An adult patient was taken to Shock Trauma, according to University of Maryland officials.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

WATCH LIVE:

WATCH LIVE TRAFFIC CAM

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top