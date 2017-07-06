Couple arrested after 'cold chicken' assault

Cold chicken at a takeout stand led to a vicious assault, Georgia police reported.

Now the customers have been arrested after surrendering on Wednesday, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha M. Smith turned themselves in and face aggravated assault charges, according to the report.

The incident happened at the Qwik Chick takeout stand in Baxley, Georgia on June 22 when a restaurant owner took a complaint from a customer about getting cold chicken and not enough french fries.

During the conversation, a female suspect attacked restaurant owner Jeanette Norris, according to Savannah, Georgia-based WTOC. As the attack ensued, the owner's teenage daughter rushed in before a male suspect punched her in the face. The blow knocked the 15-year-old to the ground and left her with a concussion.

The attack left Norris with a broken nose.

"The security camera footage that we put out tells it all. That's just pure brutality," Baxley Police Department Chief James Godfrey told WTOC.

Video of the incident can be seen below.

WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS VIOLENT CONTENT