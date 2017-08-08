Counselor arrested for sex relationship w/camper

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) - A 20-year-old camp counselor is facing sex crime charges for having sexual relations with a 16-year-old camper - and the charges come a week after he was arrested for endangering the welfare of a 7-year-old camper.

New York State Police first arrested Nicholas Maroney July 29, after police say he got drunk, went back to the camp ground where he worked, and got into bed with a 7-year-old girl. Police say there was no report of sexual contact in that incident, but Maroney was arrested for child endangerment, after he was seen leaving the girl's bunk bed.

Police say during their investigation into how that happened, they learned that Maroney had sexual relations with a 16-year-old female camper. The information came from interviews with campers and staff members.

Maroney was a camp counselor at YMCA Genesee/Camp Hough in the Town of Castile, New York. He is now charged with sexual misconduct. The Perry native arraigned in the Town of Perry Court.

